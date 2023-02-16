Energi Reaches Market Cap of $11.55 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $199,516.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00080531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00057217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00024313 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,669,249 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

