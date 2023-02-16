Endeavour Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:EDV)

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Sunday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 20th.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
Read More
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.