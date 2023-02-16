Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $998.76M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to £2.20-2.25 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,223. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Endava by 5.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

