Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT remained flat at $7.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,229,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,574. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

