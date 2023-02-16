Elizabeth A. Socci Sells 5,722 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 299,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,314. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,472,000 after buying an additional 140,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after buying an additional 337,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 90,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

