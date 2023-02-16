Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,168,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 4,998,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELEEF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

