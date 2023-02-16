Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,944.75

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.92 million and $100,944.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004018 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000994 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,580,724 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.