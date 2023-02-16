El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Critical Comparison

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 4.42% 6.65% 3.48% Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19%

Risk & Volatility

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $462.99 million 0.99 $29.12 million $0.57 21.63 Sweetgreen $339.87 million 3.33 -$153.18 million ($2.38) -4.29

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

