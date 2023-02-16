eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Down 6.3%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 3,123,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,679,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

eEnergy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About eEnergy Group

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

