ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 852,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 225,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECNCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

