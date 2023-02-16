eCash Reaches One Day Volume of $19.77 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $700.07 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,873.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00539233 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00171830 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00050361 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000868 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,309,692,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,309,723,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.