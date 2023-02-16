easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £146.32 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146.32 ($177.62).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 39 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($184.63).

On Monday, December 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 39 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($178.95).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 414.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.13. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.98) to GBX 580 ($7.04) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.76) to GBX 370 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.08 ($6.60).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

