easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £146.32 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146.32 ($177.62).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 39 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($184.63).
- On Monday, December 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 39 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($178.95).
easyJet Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 414.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.13. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
