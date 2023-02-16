EAC (EAC) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $3.20 million and $5,495.75 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00415838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01176286 USD and is up 13.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,413.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.