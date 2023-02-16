E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $741.75. The stock had a trading volume of 168,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

