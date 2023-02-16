E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 483 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.44. 16,272,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,687,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. The company has a market cap of $556.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

