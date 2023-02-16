E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 298 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.08. 768,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,348. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.