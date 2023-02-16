E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,592 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

VRTX stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,575. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

