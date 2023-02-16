E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 59 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.56. The stock had a trading volume of 269,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,604. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

