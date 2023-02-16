Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,819 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 20.5% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.30% of MercadoLibre worth $126,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,100,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,150.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,809. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.99 and a 200 day moving average of $941.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 215.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

