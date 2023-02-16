DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 278,182 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

