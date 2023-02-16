Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.58

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.58 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.63 ($0.42). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 665,908 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Duke Royalty Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.14. The company has a market cap of £141.96 million and a P/E ratio of 487.86.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
