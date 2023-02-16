DSM Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,784 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after buying an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after buying an additional 3,417,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,507,000 after buying an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TD traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $69.12. 270,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

