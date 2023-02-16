DSM Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,375 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 3.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $193,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.81. 443,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,887. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.80. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $525.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

