DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $278.48 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $278,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $227.86. 1,043,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $428.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

