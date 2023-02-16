DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $111.93 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of ASML worth $111,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $666.59. 314,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.