Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61). Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 8,293,746 shares changing hands.

Drum Income Plus REIT Stock Up 781.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £19.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.