Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DREUF remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

