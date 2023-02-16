Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

