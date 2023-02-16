Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.