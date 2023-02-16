DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,244 shares of company stock worth $640,260 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

