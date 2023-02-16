Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
Dongfeng Motor Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
