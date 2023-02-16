Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

DPZ traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.10. 548,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

