Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 52,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 35,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 172.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 69,721 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.