Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Trading Up 3.1%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares (SMLL)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.