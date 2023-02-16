Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Diodes Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DIOD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 308.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 328,196 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 83.6% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
