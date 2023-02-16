Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

