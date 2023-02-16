Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 15,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 17,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.66 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

In other Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits news, Senior Officer Andrew Douglas Green sold 42,595 shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$25,131.05.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

