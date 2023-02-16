Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DVN opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

