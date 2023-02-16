Devon Energy Co. (DVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 70.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $23,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

