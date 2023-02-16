DeversiFi Reaches Market Cap of $62.77 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $62.77 million and $1,017.83 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeversiFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00424381 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.45 or 0.28112424 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeversiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeversiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.