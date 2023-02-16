DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

