DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
