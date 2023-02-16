Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €167.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €135.70 ($145.91) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a one year high of €188.50 ($202.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 50.36.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

