Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $223,674.70

Dero (DERO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $61.72 million and $223,674.70 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00018921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00414675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00666068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00543877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00172887 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,062 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

