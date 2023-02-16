Dent Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Dent has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

