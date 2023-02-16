Dent (DENT) 1-Day Volume Tops $67.37 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $109.49 million and approximately $67.37 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

