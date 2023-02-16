Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $63,781.90 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $63,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,074. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 211,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

