DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $216.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00215198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00050210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00056497 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000366 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,893,850 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

