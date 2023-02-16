Decentralized Social 24 Hour Volume Reaches $470,142.96 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00037248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $96.40 million and $470,142.96 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00421783 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,905.20 or 0.27939651 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars.

