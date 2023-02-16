Datadog Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 62,955 call options on the company. This is an increase of 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,432 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $175.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,789.20 and a beta of 1.00.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.