Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.39 million. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.14.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.47. 14,985,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,654.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $172.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Datadog by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.