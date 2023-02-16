Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $88.72, but opened at $80.92. Datadog shares last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 4,803,543 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Datadog Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,774.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

